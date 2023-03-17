Shame: the PRO was left out of Together for Change because they were late to score the game

The PRO’s decision to break the alliance that this space has with the Radical Civic Union in Salta once again exposed the existing differences

The internship between Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is played in each district of the country, and the UCR caciques bet on both sides of the PRO, because beyond the launch of Gerardo Morales and the optimism of Facundo Manes, everything indicates that they are craning how to negotiate a vice presidency and various ministries.

But in Salta things became so tense that they ended up breaking the alliance of Together for Change and both spaces listed different candidates who will compete with each other.

It all started when the PRO reference in Salta, Ines Liendo, put the cry in the sky when he learned the intention of the radical leader, Miguel Nanni, of join the Plural Front of Matias Posadas.

Nanni’s irrevocable decision made the constitution of Together for Change in the northern province incompatible, despite the efforts of some leaders who spoke unsuccessfully with the Electoral Justice authorities after participating in a well-watered dinner.