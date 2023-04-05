The governor sees “with good eyes” the Fiscal Plan certified by the Board – Hola News

San Juan, Apr 5 (EFE).- The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, said this Wednesday that he views the Fiscal Plan certified by the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) “with good eyes”, although his team is still analyzing it .

Pierluisi highlighted as positive that the plan includes “important initiatives to strengthen education, reform the tax system, invest in government efficiency and continue to strengthen a business environment.”

“My vision is that we continue to do all the necessary work so that our government has a solid fiscal situation in the short and long term and that the Board completes its work as soon as possible,” he said.

The governor indicated that they will continue to collaborate with the fiscal entity in everything that benefits the people and, when necessary, they will request changes to the Fiscal Plan “to ensure that it meets the needs of the people.”

The Board announced this Wednesday that the new Fiscal Plan defines the path to restore economic growth now that the island has emerged from bankruptcy.

“The restructuring of Puerto Rico’s enormous debt has been left behind to a large extent, and our only objective at the moment is to establish fiscal responsibility and work with the Government to create a firm foundation for economic growth,” said the executive director of the Puerto Rico JSF, Robert F. Mujica Jr.

The person in charge of the fiscal entity assured that this sustainable economic growth “depends on a responsible fiscal administration and on reforms that transform the educational system, the tax system and the infrastructure of Puerto Rico.”

The new Fiscal or Transformation Plan has three pillars: strong financial management, a culture of performance and excellence in the public sector, and investment in economic growth to ensure sufficient revenue to support service delivery.