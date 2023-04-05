“We take it in the belly”: Jean-Luc Reichmann recounts the time he was criticized at school by a teacher because of his stain on the face

guest of Daily this Wednesday, April 5 for the promotion of the new season of Leo Matthew on TF1, Jean-Luc Reichmann recounted the time he was harassed by a French teacher in college.
This Wednesday, April 5, for the third issue of the week, Yann Barthès received Jean-Luc Reichmann et Stomy Bugsyboth starring in the series Léo Mattei, Juvenile Brigade on TF1. This new season starts this Thursday, April 6 at 9:10 p.m. and it is the tenth. While Yann Barthès also received a teacher on the set, Jean-Luc Reichmann took the opportunity to tell the time he was harassed by a French teacher in college. A traumatic memory for the 62-year-old host.
“My French teacher told me: ‘The stain, on the board!’
Faced with Yann Barthès who suspected the host of not liking the teachers, Jean-Luc Reichmann, who admitted to having esteem for the teachers, returned to a reflection which aimed at his birthmark: “At the age of 14, it was the phenomenon of difference. In front of 32 students, my French teacher told me: ‘The stain on the board!’ In just one time, it’s true that we take it in the belly. It marinates and then we tell ourselves that we are all different. We were all different, there were little ones, redheads, freckles, fat ones, thin ones, blacks, North Africans… so what? What is the problem ? Our strength is our difference.”
“I have been fighting for the difference for years”
Brother of a sister, Marie-Laure who is deaf, Jean-Luc Reichmann is very committed to the fight against difference. He confided his fight in an interview to TV Major Channels in April 2021: “I have been fighting for difference for years. I don’t know if you know, but it seems that I have a stain on my nose! And then, I have a little sister who is profoundly deaf, which also helped me in this reflection. And to continue later:With all the people who are mobilizing to highlight the difference, it allows us to move the machine forward. It is necessary to advance this dialogue, the knowledge of the other and of oneself, essential to see how it is possible to advance mentalities. My fight is the difference so as not to fall into indifference. Yes, there has been progress. But we keep on fighting“, he pointed out.