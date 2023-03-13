Share your salary evolution as a developer and break taboos

The developer position is one of the best paid in Spain and Mexico.

A Spanish user shared on Twitter how has your been evolution salary working as a developer, in addition to his earnings as streamer of Twitch, And precisely in this way, taboos have ended since it is well known that talking about money or personal gains is something private that should not be discussed with others. Before his publication, Twitter users stressed that talking about salaries should be normal.

In this context, it must be taken into account that working as a developer is one of the best paid jobs, both in Spain and in Mexico. In fact, in Spain, among the positions with the highest remuneration, IT and telecommunications, programming or design of embedded systems stand out. In the case of Mexico, a developer earns from 20,000 to 30,000 according to what was consulted on the Indeed platform.

Share your salary evolution as a developer, streamer and break taboos

A user from Spain shared in his account TikTokas has been the evolution of your salary over the years.

In the graph that the user shared, it is initially observed that he started working for the company in 2010 birth as a junior developer where he earned 1190 euros, approximately $23,800.

Later he began working at the Hubii company, where he lasted 5 years, he began earning 2,000 euros ($40,000) and ended in 2016 earning 3,000 euros (about $60,000) because he was reaching burnoutthat is, work burnout.

In 2016 he changed to the company arrivedwhere it started as developer Senior, earning 2,600 euros a month ($52,000) which means that he started earning less than what he earned in his last job, however, in addition to said salary, in this job he had 120 euros of monthly food without taxes, classes of English and one paid lecture per year. It should be noted that as a creator of content for the platform of Twitch You are at this level, so on average you earn around $52,000 on that platform.

After 1 year, in 2017, the boy worked at Typeform earning 3 thousand euros, however, he only lasted a year in that company since he returned to having arrived, where he currently works, with a salary of 4,500 euros, that is, about $90,000. Although as mentioned above, she is also streamer on Twitch, so more earnings are added to your salary.

“The most beautiful thing that has happened to me since I have shared my programming salaries… Messages from former Adevinta colleagues telling me that I was very poorly paid. I did not expect. It has made me very happy to know that I had such a positive impact on some people. While some comments said that if it was going to produce envy, the reality is that it has been the opposite. I am glad that sharing this data has helped so many people and to see more and more salaries shared on Twitter, ”said the user on his Twitter account.

All my programming salaries from 2010 to 2023: pic.twitter.com/wLQ62gdRcU — Miguel Ángel Durán (@midudev) March 9, 2023

The developer started with a monthly net salary of 1190 euros as Trainee Frotered Junior who rose to his current position as Lead Enabler Frontend Engineer where he charges 4,500 euros per month. Which makes clear the great difference between a Junior and a Senior.

This publication has reached 1.5 million views on Twitter, in addition to 558 retweets.

Before his publication, the boy pointed out that he has received messages from people shocked by the fact that he has shared his earnings. Well, obviously, talking about the money earned in a job is often taboo in our society.

The publication of said user motivated others to share his case, as it is the case of Victor Falcón, who began earning 18 thousand euros per year, evolving to currently earn 80 thousand euros per year in Speaker.

It’s me, my evolution since I started programming in 2012. The exact years and so on are on my LinkedIn. Since the pandemic, I am in Remote. The city is where the company’s headquarters are located. pic.twitter.com/TUVKtNIstB — Victor Falcon (@victoor) March 12, 2023

These publications that have been shared publicly have helped to break some taboos around the discussion of salaries in the world of work, since it is usually confidential information that is not normally shared, due to various factors; however, many see it as something normal that should be discussed.

