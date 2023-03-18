Shazam 2: all about the rest of the adventures of this crazy superhero

Released in 2019, the first film Shazam knew how to find its audience by offering an endearing superhero, all in a comic register that doesn’t take too much of a headache. A Christmas feature film which did not claim to renew the superhero genre but which respected its mission. Since then, Warner Bros has been relatively discreet about the sequel Shazam! The Rage of the Gods which will be released in France on March 29. We tell you everything you need to know about this new component.

(Attention the rest of the article contains a major spoiler which was revealed as part of a TV spot)

A family story in Shazam 2

If you missed the first film, know that Shazam allows us to follow the adventures of Billy Batson, an endearing teenager who is able to transform into an adult superhero by saying the word “Shazam!” »

For this second part, Billy is suffering from a form of impostor syndrome and believes he does not deserve his powers. Meanwhile, his entourage savors these new gifts. It is then that two new enemies by the name of Kalypso and Hespera land. As we can see in the trailer, they say they are at war with the will “to annihilate everything”.

The central theme of the film will once again be the family, and besides Shazam deplores in the trailer that everyone does as he pleases and that he is the only one trying to preserve unity. For the rest, the images seem to reveal a flurry of action and combat.

What casting for Shazam 2?

We reunite with Zachary Levi as Shazam. Other big names include Adam Brody, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ross Butler and DJ Cotrona.

Already present on the first feature film, David F. Sandberg ensured the direction of Shazam! The Rage of the Gods. But beyond this official distribution, we will also find a well-known figure from the DC universe.

The surprise guest of Shazam 2

Many have criticized this strategy. Warner Bros has however decided to hit hard by offering a last TV spot which reveals a major cameo for this Shazam 2. Indeed, we can see Gal Gadot who finds her role of Wonder Woman in a short extract.

For his part, filmmaker David F. Sandberg regretted sharing the sequence on social networks: “Listen, there are some big Shazam spoilers floating around. If you want to be surprised, you should avoid going online or watching commercials on TV… This is good advice in general, by the way. »