Shazam 2 director: ‘Definitely done with superheroes’

As we previously reported, it hasn’t exactly been a smooth opening weekend for Shazam sequel Fury of the Gods, which underperformed both in the US and overseas. The film has also not garnered particularly good reviews from critics, and now director David F. Sandberg has shared his thoughts on the film’s reception on Twitter:

“I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well”

He also expressed that he is done with the superhero genre and would prefer to return to his horror roots again:

“As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now.”

However, Sandberg clarifies that he doesn’t regret working on the Shazam movies for a second, but that it will also be nice to disconnect from the so-called “superhero discourse” online:

“One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore.”

You can read about what we thought of Shazam! Fury of the Gods here and hopefully Sandberg finds his way back to a genre he’s more comfortable with. What do you say about all this?

If Shazam gets more films, we can probably coldly count on Sandberg not returning as director…

Tack Deadline