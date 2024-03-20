The Cuban singer and composer Jorge Lian García Díaz, known as Kamankoladedicated a rap to the reggaeton duo Charly & Johayronafter they refused to say in an interview what opinion they have about the recent protests in Cuba.

“This goes to Charlypa Johayron and for his team. I have brothers imprisoned asere, I have people who lost their lives, but also, in this city I live with people who have suffered a lot because of the dictatorship and for people like you, asere. I pray to God that they can understand, if not… it’s going to be fire,” Kamankola said.

Kamankola accompanied his short text with a video where he appears rapping. The message goes directly to the reggaeton fans whom she calls “cowards.”

“They asked you about Cuba and you stuck out your tongue, and the other brother broke his tuba in two. That the video should not be uploaded, that the plane and the networks would. That if you can, that you can’t, that if music and Yes, mommy… What needs to be taken out of Miami, damn all of you,” Kamamkola said in his rap.

He reminded the artists how Cuban women have had the courage to take to the streets to demand their rights, to protest against the regime, while they, internationally famous reggaeton artists, are “silent with the gag in their mouths.”

This Monday the reggaeton duo Charly & Johayron He did the last concert of his tour of the United States, in Las Vegas. Before going on stage, they agreed to do an interview with Cuban YouTuber Dayanoti, who wanted to know their reactions to the recent protests in Cuba.

The artists’ manager refused to let them answer the influencer’s question because he considered it “a political issue” and warned that they were there to make “music.”

The youtuber insisted with his question about the protests in Cuba to Johayron, but the singer apologized, saying that he had just gotten off a plane and had not consulted social networks. Meanwhile, Charly made a face in front of the camera and disappeared from the scene, leaving the recording of the interview unfinished.

The reggaeton artists have published a video of apologies on social media and they assure that they also carry Cuba in their souls.

“We are the people and we will always be with our people from the bottom of our hearts since thanks to them we are dreaming so high. We love you. Listen with your heart,” the artists said on Instagram.