There is no food embargo

MIAMI.- Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio He used his networks to once again deny the speech of the regime of Cuba to blame the embargo for the crisis generated on the island.

One of the reasons why citizens once again rose up against the dictatorship on March 17 was the extreme shortage of food and supplies. A reality that the Miguel – Díaz Canel regime insists on ignoring.

It is for this reason that Rubio stated that there is no embargo on food products. An example of this is that the Cuban regime imported more than 300 million dollars in food and basic products from the United States.

For the politician, the reason why Cubans have come out to protest this weekend and the fundamental cause of their being on the verge of collapse is that “Marxism always results in hunger, poverty and scarcity.”

Embed – There is no U.S. food embargo on #Cuba Last year Cuba imported over $300 million in food & commodities from the U.S. The reason Cuba is on the verge of collapse is because Marxism always leads to hunger, poverty and shortages — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 19, 2024

The chancellor of the dictatorship, Bruno Rodríguez Parilla, in the same vein, has referred to the “direct and cruel responsibility of the US.” in the economic crisis that Cubans are suffering, ignoring any responsibility of the regime, reports the portal CubaNet.

Without directly alluding to the protests that broke out this Sunday in Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo, he referred, in a Twitter thread, to the fact that “several people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation of the electrical service and the distribution of food and blamed the demonstrations against “terrorists based in the US.”

On the other hand, in an attempt to delegitimize the protests that occurred this Sunday, March 17, in the midst of exhaustion due to prolonged blackouts and food shortages, the regime’s spokespersons assured in the official media that everything had been orchestrated since the outside

Source: REDACCIÓN/CubaNet