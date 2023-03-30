Kempes responded to De Paul, praised Messi and was excited about Garnacho

The 1978 World Cup champion, Mario Alberto Kempeshe recommended to the 2022 champions, especially Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul, “ have their feet on the ground ”, he praised Lionel Messi and was excited about the performance of Alejandro Garnacho.

The Cordovan Matador echoed Rodrigo De Paul’s statements that “they are the best team in history” and was answered: “De Paul was not born when we became champions. They are champion teams. There is no selection better than another. We were the best in 1978, Diego’s in 1986, today those of 2022″ in dialogue with TyC Sports.

“You always have to respect ideas, but when you come out champion you have to respect, we will have done something good,” added the former striker and continued: “There is no better team than the other. They have come out champions, but they have their feet on the land. In our time we did not have a farewell party. These are things that happen in history. Maybe in 30 years others will come and say they are better.”

On the other hand, he was excited about the possibility of Messi playing in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada: “If he wants to play the next World Cup, he will be very good in France. For the Champions League it is costing him a little. At PSG, in three years he’s going to be perfect. We’ll also see him in the Qualifiers. Little by little we’re going to see Messi’s physical rhythm”.

“ There is one thing in which Messi beats everyone: he runs when he has to run . It is not that he runs to vice. No. If he continues with this winning mentality, it’s going to be like that. He will not reach 2022 like now, but with his left hand he has one hand and he can put it anywhere”, praised the former soccer player trained at the Instituto de Córdoba.

In addition, full of praise for Alejandro Garnacho, the young Argentinian promise of Manchester United: “The times I’ve seen him, the personality he has to play for Manchester United… It’s very, very complicated, and yet he’s performing very well He is facetious, he has a goal and he is not afraid of anything”.

While, finally, he was consulted about the summons of Mateo Retegui to the Italian team: “It does not surprise me. Goal scorers are needed everywhere. Notice that he achieves it in Tigre, something that cannot be achieved even in Juve , neither Milan nor Inter. The big teams have foreign scorers. Retegui comes to find him… For me it was a great joy. Despite the fact that they lost to England, he scored the goal. He didn’t have a good game, but he scored everything he had to do. In the second he had the pleasure of winning.”