Snowfall freezes California; declare a state of catastrophe

He U.S. government declared the state of catastrophe in California for the intense Snow storms registered in the last weeks; the hardest-hit states are Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties.

Through a statement, the White House indicated that the measure allows federal funds for affected individuals. He economical support from the federal government includes funds for temporary housing and repair of affected homes.

In addition they are awarded low cost credits for those who lost their properties in the affected areas, among other programs.

What is the US government doing to support those affected by the snowstorms?

Snowstorms have affected several states in California



The document also indicates that the victims who will also have access to the emerging program are those affected by the storms, floods and landslides that have taken place in California since February 21.

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth NewsBiden’s decision responds to a request for federal aid made by California Governor Gavin Newsom last Tuesday.

Snowstorms can bring extreme cold, freezing rain, sleet, heavy snowfall, ice, and high winds. These storms can cause interruptions in transportation, heating, energy and communications, which is why the authorities insist on the following recommendations:

Stay warm indoors to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

Consider using an indoor thermometer or thermostat to monitor the temperature inside.

Plan to check in with loved ones or neighbors to make sure they are warm. This is especially important for older adults and babies.

Drink plenty of warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid traveling if you can.

If you must go out, plan to dress appropriately. Keep your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes covered with warm, dry clothing. These areas are the most at risk of frostbite.

Bring layers of loose clothing, a jacket, hat, gloves, and waterproof boots. Wear a scarf to cover your face and mouth.

Know where you will go if your home is too cold. You could go to a friend’s house, a public library, or a shelter center.

emergency skills

Learn first aid and CPR. Emergency services may experience delays.

Learn how to detect and treat frostbite and hypothermia.

Install and test battery-backed smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Be prepared to live without electricity, gas or water.

Learn how to prevent frozen pipes.

Plan to stay connected

Sign up to receive free emergency alerts from your local government.

Plan to keep track of the weather and local news.

Have a backup battery or a way to charge your cell phone.

Have a battery-operated radio to use during a power outage.

Understand the alerts you may receive.

AN ALERT means Be Prepared!

A WARNING means Take Action!

Create a support team to keep everyone safe in the event of a disaster. Plan how you can help each other out

emergency supplies

Gather food, water, and medicine before a snow storm. Stores may be closed and it may be unsafe to travel.

Organize your supplies into a go-out kit and a stay-at-home kit.

Outing Kit – At least three days worth of supplies that you can take with you if you need to go elsewhere to stay warm. Include backup batteries and critical chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.)

Stay-at-home kit: at least two weeks of supplies.

Make sure you have enough warm clothing such as hats, gloves, and blankets for everyone in your household.

You may lose access to drinking water. Reserve at least one gallon of drinking water per person per day.

Consider having emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as a blanket, warm clothing, a first aid kit, and boots.

Have a 1-month supply of needed medications and medical supplies. Consider keeping a list of your medications and dosages on a small card to carry with you.

Keep personal, financial and medical records in a safe and easily accessible place (hard copies or backup).

Have a snow shovel and ice melters to keep your runners safe.

