Snowfall in the northeastern US affects flights, schools and roads

HARTFORD.- Parts of the northeastern United States were hit by a snowstorm Tuesday that forced the cancellation of flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, although in some areas it snowed less than anticipated.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled as of Tuesday morning, primarily at airports in New York City and Boston.

It was the first major snowfall in New York City since February 2022. The city, which has the largest school system in the country, turned to remote learning but reported problems with the online system that prevented students from logging in on Tuesday. in the morning.

Mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers not to underestimate the storm. “Let’s let Mother Nature do her thing,” he said. “The goal is to keep our roads clear and we hope people use public transportation or, better yet, stay home.”

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all executive branch buildings closed for the day.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation temporarily reduced the speed limit on several interstate highways to 45 mph (72 km/h) in the east-central region of the state due to the storm.

Some of the highest snowfalls, 8 inches (20 centimeters) or more, were forecast for the northern suburbs of New York City, Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph (100 km/h) off the Massachusetts coast and 40 mph (65 km/h) in parts of inland southern New England.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said homeless shelters would remain open.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee ordered state government offices closed Tuesday and banned trailer travel on all highways starting at midnight in coordination with Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

Airports in the region asked travelers to check with their airlines in case of cancellations and delays.

Source: With information from AP