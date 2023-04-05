So you can put together your own posters in the style of the movie ‘Barbie’

The ‘Barbie’ movie continues to generate expectations beyond its protagonists or the director behind the film (which is Greta Gerwig, in case you didn’t already know). And that became clear to us the new movie posters that were released this April 4th.

This Tuesday new ‘Barbie’ promotionals were released, which surprised us for show the cast that will bring the Barbies and Kens to life in this film where we will see the day to day of these characters in the world of ‘Barbie Land’.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ / Photo: Warner Bros.

The Barbie movie released new posters with the faces of its cast

Emma Mackey, Dua LipaMichael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Nicola Coughlan and Ritu Arya are some of the actors and actresses that we will be able to see in the next ‘Barbie’ movie.

But also, there will be others like Will Ferrell, America Ferrara y Connor Swindellsmwho in the film will show us the side of humans that by coincidences of fate (or not so much) ends up mixing with Barbie Land.

Michael Cera as (another) Ken in ‘Barbie’ / Photo: Warner Bros.

You too can have your poster in the style of the movie ‘Barbie’

And well, beyond the preview of the film and the new trailer that was released, The ‘Barbie’ movie has become a trend this April 4 due to the posters of the film where we were introduced to the rest of the cast and which you can personalize with your photos.

If you want to have a ‘Barbie’-style poster with your face, with the photo of your friends or simply to make memes (just don’t go too far), the movie launched his selfie generator that we will explain how to use to have your poster.

Dua Lipa will participate in the ‘Barbie’ movie. Photo: Barbie The Movie (Twitter)

So they can make their poster as if they were a cast from the movie ‘Barbie’

First they must enter the Barbie Selfie Generator page (Here we leave them so they don’t look for) and then click on the option “Start”, where you can upload your photo or take a selfie with your phone’s camera.

“For best results, hold your phone further back for a better angle and make sure you are in a well-lit place.” says the Barbie app with which you can later edit your photo (to better center it).

The ‘Barbie Selfie Generator’ helps you to have your poster in the style of the ‘Barbie’ movie. Photo: Screenshot

And add to your Barbie (or Ken) poster the phrase that identifies them

Not only that, well also change if your image is like Barbie, like Ken, as well as the phrase you want your poster to say in the style of the movie ‘Barbie’ or the color you prefer for your background. In the end you simply download the image and that’s it!

It is worth mentioning that the platform apparently has some details, since several users mention that the letters of “Barbie” do not appear in front of your image. If that is your case, we recommend that you refresh the page and try until your poster comes out well.

In the Barbie poster maker, you can write what you want your Barbie or Ken promo to say. Photo: Screenshot

We recommend that you do your Barbie poster from the cell because it is easier. Now that the point is explained, there is nothing left to do but wait to the premiere of the movie ‘Barbie’, which will hit theaters around the world on July 21.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in the first trailer for the film/Photo: Warner Bros.

