Barack Obama’s daughter will make a short with Donald Glover

Mexico City.- Donald Glover shared with Variety that Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia, is creating a short film at Donald Glover’s Company, the filmmaker’s production company.

Although Glover did not comment if she will direct it, the actor also commented that he has been giving Malia advice to make a good project, because that can mark his career for life.

“The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she’s only going to be able to do this once,” Glover said. “You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad movie, she’ll follow you,” she added.

Glover and Malia have already worked together, as she was a writer for one of the episodes of the animated series Swarm and the filmmaker immediately recognized her ability to tell stories.

Until now, the plot of the short has not been revealed, but the themes that they frequently present in their productions are diversity, justice and friendship between communities.