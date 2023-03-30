Social responsibility demanded

Criticism of Harder mayor because of SeneCura plans.

The planned resettlement of 37 residents of the SeneCura nursing home “Haus am See” in Hard has arrived in municipal politics. VP parliamentary group chairman René Bickel described the statements made by Mayor Martin Staudinger (SPÖ) on Vorarlberg LIVE as “incorrect and irresponsible”, according to which the municipality has no longer had any influence since the privatization.

The municipal council sees the mayor as “very well” responsible

That is simply wrong. “The responsibility for this issue lies very well with the mayor. But he would have to become active for that,” Bickel shot back. Instead of looking for solutions and acting as a united community, as requested at the most recent municipal council meeting, Mayor Staudinger leans back and assigns blame. “Both sides depend on good cooperation. Therefore, SeneCura would certainly not act against the will of a community,” says Bickel.

He also believes that the agreement made at the time – first the construction of the new building, then the renovation of the old building – can be demanded as a municipality, especially since the representative of SeneCura Austria had promised this.

Bickel: “Staudinger also bears social responsibility for the residents of Harder. Multiple inquiries about the status of the situation were answered succinctly by him, saying that everything was fine anyway.”

