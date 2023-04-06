Soda can cause 45 health problems | metropolises

Have you had soda this week? Think twice before opening another can: sugary drinks can be associated with heart problems, tumors, cavities and increased body weight. To avoid health complications, experts ask people to reduce the consumption of this type of product to just once a week.

Scientists from the United States and China conducted a major research review, Published in the journal BMJ this Thursday (6/4), on added sugars in beverages and found that excessive consumption is linked to 45 different health conditions.

According to the survey, for each product of the type consumed, there is a 17% greater risk of heart disease (heart attacks and strokes) and a 4% greater risk of general death and gout, a condition characterized by the elevation of uric acid in the blood. Boxed juices, industrialized teas and energy drinks are included in the beverage group.

The review used 601 articles covering 83 health outcomes in adults and children. She points out that more than one can of soda during the week can expose a person to at least 18 endocrine or metabolic problems, which include diabetes and obesity.

Scientists also claim that excessive consumption of sweetened beverages is linked to 10 cardiovascular problems, such as high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke, as well as seven types of cancer, such as breast, prostate and pancreas.

safe amount

Excess sugar can also be linked to asthma, tooth decay and depression. Even fructose, the natural sugar in fruit, was associated with a 22% increase in the risk of pancreatic cancer, for every 25g consumed per day.

The authors acknowledge that most of the evidence is observational and say that more research is needed on the relationship between added sugars and health problems.

Still, they recommend limiting your consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to less than one 8-12 oz serving per week, which is equivalent to a standard can. The ideal, according to scientists, is to keep sugar below 25 g per day, approximately six teaspoons.

“To change sugar consumption patterns, especially for children and adolescents, a combination of education and widespread public health policies around the world is urgently needed,” say the experts.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.