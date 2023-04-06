Estudio proves that driving with less than five hours of sleep is just as dangerous as driving drunk

For the majority of drivers, it is logical that one cannot drive in a drunken state because it disables the senses and makes them more inclined to cause traffic accidents. However, not everyone knows that sleeping less than five hours causes the same effect as alcohol at the time of handling a car.

A study published by a group of Australian researchers in the journal Nature and Science of Sleepbased on the statistics that 20% of the car accidents recorded in Australia in the last 20 years were attributed to fatigue or fatigue.

With other data, the team of researchers concluded that sleeping less than five hours is associated with a double the risk of suffering an automobile accident, as well as drivers in a drunken state. In addition, the risk increases while there are fewer sleep hours.

“Some studies even suggested that when a driver slept between zero and four hours the night beforeyou can have up to 15 times more chances of suffering an accident”, added the authors.

The blood alcohol concentration limit in Australia is 0.05%, but is considered unfit to drive. but there is no way to measure the exhaustion how to measure the concentration of alcohol.

“There is no current way of evaluating fatigue on the edge of the road: there is no food test or a blood analysis that can assess how much you have slept or how affected you are”, explained the scientists. (I)