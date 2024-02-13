Sofa Vergara confesses that she does not know how to cook

MIAMI.- Without a doubt, Sofa Vergara is experiencing one of the best moments in her professional life with the success of the Netflix miniseries. Griselda. And in the midst of the receptivity of the production, the Colombian opened the doors of her house to the magazine Architectural Digest.

On the tour of the mansion, the actress said that the kitchen is one of her favorite places to receive visitors; However, she confessed that she does not know how to cook and is not interested in learning either.

“Of course, another super important area is the kitchen. I am Latin and I love to entertain all my friends with lots of food and we are always here,” she revealed to the Spanish media.

“It’s difficult to get people out of the kitchen, even though all the areas are comfortable. That was the idea when O’Hara and I decided to create the rest of the small rooms. (But) unfortunately people still don’t want to leave the kitchen. kitchen,” added the interpreter, who later confessed that she does not understand many of the topics associated with this area of ​​her house.

“I love the white nix countertop. This magnificent kitchen is from La Cornue. I don’t understand anything about it, because I don’t cook, nor do I want to learn to cook… but my son Manolo is very good at it and he told me that “This was what the house needed, so here it is,” he revealed.

“I only care that it looks incredible,” Sofa Vergara added.

Located in Beverly Park (Los Angeles), the property has a value of 26 million dollars. According to Architectural Digest, the mansion is from the 90s, but the original design did not exactly fit the artist’s vision of a house with history and texture. “A house that would have had a long life.

“The structure may not have been new, but it certainly wasn’t old in the sense the actress wanted. Fortunately, Instagram led Vergara to the perfect collaboration for her renovation mission. Sofa Vergara had long been following the work of Ohara Davies -Gaetano, so he called the designer in Los Angeles and got to work.

I called her, we hit it off and I fell in love with her ideas, recalls the actress. When I gave her my inspiration folder, I realized that most of the images of her were hers,” reported the magazine specialized in design and architecture.