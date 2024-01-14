Sofa Vergara: These giant tits and this body were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old

Sofa Vergara does not leave anyone indifferent. On Monday night she was interviewed on The Anthill and almost a week later they continue talking about his acid responses to Pablo Motos. With the intelligence of someone who knows himself well, with his defects and virtues, she is aware of the effect it causes and she feels proud of him.

I am grateful for life. These giant tits and this body opened all the doors for me, it was my passport to the world at 20 years old.when I started as a model, but today I am 51 years old and I am still in it, he says this Sunday in a talk with The Passon the occasion of the promotion of his new series, Griselda (Netflix), where she plays drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, head of a drug cartel in Miami, a work produced by the actress herself.

Very young, since high school, all the boys wanted to be with me. Not that it made me feel better, but you realize that they treat you differently. From a very young age I have known my strengths and I take advantage of them. But If you only see my tits, then the problem is yoursade.

I’m not afraid of risk, I work like no one else, I have personalityI have always been vigilant to what was outside and I have not been afraid. There are women who are prettier, younger, with more tits and a bigger body than me, but I’m still in it because I’ve shown that I can stay. I don’t do neurosurgery, I only do entertainment, and the worst thing that can happen to me is that they say I look ugly or that this idiot doesn’t know how to act. “I can handle it,” he adds about the reasons for his success and becoming one of the highest paid interpreters for her role as Latina wife Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family.

Enlarge Sofa Vergara. John Shearer WireImage

Enlarge Sofa Vergara. If Oliva Europa Press

Actress by accident

At 51 years old, Vergara appears in the interview grateful for her professional success in a country that was not her own, and also with life. I feel very complete. In my career I have done much more than I dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident. I have been presenting for four years Americas Got Talentand show in which I have a lot of fun, I am presenting this series all over the world, I have my clothing and beauty brand. I don’t even think about complaining about anythingaccount.

I am a woman recently divorced from my second husband (also an actor Joe Manganiello), with whom I was together for ten years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have children and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel like it’s not fair for the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I already had a son at 19 years old, who is now 32 years old, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, no mother. So, if love presents itself, it has to come with children. I am almost through menopause, it is a natural law of life. When my son is a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I give it back to him and continue with my life, that’s what he does, he explains about this new stage of his adulthood.