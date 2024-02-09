Marieta, from Temptation Island: They asked me not to do quilting

In this seventh edition of Temptation Islandthe great protagonist is being Marietta, who arrived a few days later than the rest of the participants along with Lex. A couple that came to the Dominican Republic to test their love, although they did not last long, as they were the first to fall into temptation.

The first to fall was precisely Marieta, who has ended up falling in love with Sergio, a tempter who entered the reality show with force, and with whom he has given free rein to his love. Now, she has not been the only one to fall, because just as she has done it, she has also done it, lex. The young man, after seeing how his partner kissed with his temptation, did not resist kissing Gabriela, with whom he also fell.

A series of events that have made them two of the main protagonists of this edition, and a reason why the contestant It already has its own space in Mtmadthe Mediaset platform where you can tell your daily life, and where you can also reveal some anecdotes.

In her first video on the channel, Pure Race, Marieta wanted to talk about her family, whom she did not initially tell that she was going to compete in Temptation Island: I went to do the casting in Madrid and told my parents that I was going to Murcia with lexthe young woman from Elche began explaining.

Your family’s requests

Related news

Later, when production called them, that was when they told their loved ones: I didn’t tell them anything until the same day I was leaving., I do things like that. In addition, they made some requests of her before she headed to the contest presented by Sandra Barneda: The only thing they told me was to do things right, to get back together and not to do quilting..

Some requests that, however, have ended up not being fulfilled by the participant, who continues to make people talk during her stay on Temptation Island.