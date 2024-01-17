Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces Exalted Musicians

NEW YORK.- Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey y Dean Pitchford sern incorporados al Hall of Fame of Composers, a group of musicians who have reached the heights of country, classic rock, pop hip hop and rock alternative.

Steely Dan, founded by Donald Fagan and the late Walter Becker, finally enters the room after years of being a classic rock group with songs like Reelin in the Years, Do It Again y Hey Nineteen. The band had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

REM – the members who will be inducted are Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe – are behind alternative rock hits such as Losing My Religion, Everybody Hurts y Its the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine). And Nashville hitmaker Lindsey helped write Girl Crush para Little Big Town y Jesus, Take the Wheel para Carrie Underwood.

The class of 2024 also includes Pitchford, who collaborated with Kenny Loggins for the megahit Footloosein addition to co-writing Fame y Holding Out For a Heroand producer and writer Timbaland, the mastermind behind SexyBack by Justin Timberlake and Get Yer Freak On they Missy Elliot.

This year Public Enemy, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, Blondie, Heart, The Doobie Brothers and David Gates were also eligible, but they did not manage to enter.

Voting members submitted their ballots with their choices of three nominees in the composer category and three in the composer-performer category. The induction ceremony will take place on June 13 in New York.

Last year, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley joined. Some of the past members include Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those who created popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

FUENTE: AP