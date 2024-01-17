Arnold Schwarzenegger, detained, interrogated and fined at a German airport

There are few European figures more associated with the image of the United States than that of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Austrian actor, who was former governor of California between 2003 and 2011, embodies the media and carries on his back the weight of being known worldwide; and this, no matter how immense the trail of fame that follows him, It does not exempt you from the law anywhere on the planet. This he has been able to verify after an episode that occurred in Germany that could well have been taken from one of his eighties films.

The episode took place this Wednesday at a Munich airport. Schwarzenegger arrived from Los Angeles and, as he set foot on dry land, was directed to a specific room by customs agents. The reason, according to what a spokeswoman for the airfield has confessed to the weekly The mirrora luxurious watch that the actor had not declared and that he wants to auction this Thursday in Austria. An Audemars Piguet valued at around 20,000 euros, pure Swiss watchmaking that the company produced exclusively for the actor.

Three hours and an express trip to the bank

As the aforementioned source explains, the agents allegedly subjected Schwarzenegger to an interrogation that lasted three hours. Among other questions, they asked him how many children he has, what his partner’s name was, what his assets were and how much money he had in the bank. The ex-bodybuilder responded and it was of no use that the reason was a noble cause.

Although it is true that the Austrian-American politician intends to auction the watch at a gala dinner preceding a climate summit in Kitzbhel, the crime has been committed and the consequences written. This is what he pointed out Bild: Schwarzenegger was forced to pay for the import of the watch into the European Union, in addition to the community regulations, 35,000 euros.; and because of what happened, a fine of another 5,000. But she could make the situation even more complicated.

The odyssey had one more island in the interpreter’s particular Aegean. The Hollywood star was about to pay with a credit card when customs agents denied him the major one. By law, 50% must be delivered in cash. That is, you must carry at least 2,500 euros in your wallet. I don’t have them. In order to solve it had to go to the nearest bank branch and withdraw the amount; and, as the norm dictates, he went with an official. When everything had been resolved, each one returned to their path in what was, without a doubt, the anecdote of the day for both parties.

