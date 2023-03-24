Sony positions itself as the best video game developer and grows rivalry with Xbox

It is estimated that worldwide, just over 2.7 billion people are considered active gamers.

Among the biggest rivalries in commerce today, Sony and Xbox rank alongside Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

It is expected that by the end of this year the number of gamers will exceed 3 billion active gamers worldwide.

At present, video games have offered more than an entertainment alternative, since this industry has positioned itself as one of the most important and fastest growing, also giving one of the most iconic rivalries in the market, which has now grown thanks to the recent ad in which Sony is positioned as one of the best developer companies in 2022, increasing its competition against Xbox.

The gamer universe is one of the sectors that have benefited the most from the new normality, because according to the Accenture consultancy, It is estimated that there are currently more than 2.7 billion active gamers around the world, figure to which at least 400 million more are expected to be added by the end of the current year.

Figure that has even given this industry a value of more than 200 billion in annual income, this according to what was indicated by BCG, while statistical data provided by the report Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26point out that by 2026, this sector will have a value of just over 321 billion dollars.

Sony takes a position on Xbox

According to what was indicated by MetacriticIn the last few hours, the list that ranks the best video game developers has become official, where Sony was placed as the best of all, leaving its direct rival almost out of the ranking, at least in terms of competition between users. Xbox, leaving as a key the following list in which we include the first 5 of the ranking.

Sony — Games published: 15 / Average grade: 85.6 / Examples: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Remake

Paradox Interactive — Games published: 6 / Average grade: 81.6 / Examples: Crusader Kings 3 on consoles

Focus Entertainment — Juegos publicados: 39 / Nota media: 80 / Ejemplos: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Chained Echoes

SEGA — Games published: 34 / Average rating: 79.3 / Examples: Persona 5 Royal, Two Point Campus, Total War: Warhammer III, Sonic Frontiers

Annapurna Interactive — Games published: 12 / GPA: 79.2 / Examples: Neon White, Stray

The eternal rivalry of Sony vs. Xbox

As the gamer universe has grown, so has the rivalry between the Playstation and Xbox, who remain some of the most dominant firms in the market; however, as previously mentioned, Sony has remained the leader in various sectors, an aspect that is reaffirmed with what was recently stated by the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith.

Who revealed the data on the presence of Xbox and PlayStation in the world market, during a conference in support of the Activision Blizzard firm, where he warned that PlayStation is present in 70% of the global market, pointing out that within the European markets and In Japan this trend continues, making it known that gamers prefer the Sony firm, it should be noted that these trends have been maintained over the years, despite the growth of Xbox due to its Game pass.

