Spain: a church reappears due to the drought in Catalonia

The religious building, dating from the 11th century, reappeared on the surface for the first time since the 1960s. The church is located at the bottom of a reservoir that is currently dry due to drought.

A reappearance after decades out of sight. A church in northeastern Spain is visible again due to the exceptional drought that has hit the country since February, the agency reported on Tuesday. Associated Press. The lack of water threatens access to drinking water for six million people in Catalonia.

Sant Roma de Sau church is located near Vilanova de Sau, a municipality in the province of Barcelona. It sits at the bottom of the Sau Reservoir, which has dried up in recent weeks due to lack of rain.

The cracked soil of the Sau reservoir in Catalonia, due to the drought in Spain, 2023 © AP

Consequence: the religious building, which had been under water since the 1960s, is now again in the open air. Visitors can observe it distinctly from the foundations to the bell tower.

In addition to the church, several houses have also reappeared on the surface, revealing a kind of ghost town.

Long lasting drought

The church is a Romanesque construction dating from the 11th century. Its bell tower has already reappeared several times over the past decades due to episodes of drought, but not the whole building, according to The Independent.

When the dam is full, only the tip of the steeple is visible, but this time the ground appears cracked. A first since 1962. On the other hand, access to the reservoir on foot is prohibited for safety reasons, the ground being unstable.

The reservoir is currently only filled to 9% of its capacity, according to the Catalan Water Agency. The local authorities have therefore decided to remove the fish present in the waters, some of which have however already been found dead.

Northeastern Spain is currently facing a long drought due to insufficient rainfall over the past three years. Residents are subject to water restrictions. The filling of individual swimming pools and the washing of cars are notably prohibited in Catalonia.