Spain approves amnesty law for independentists for street terrorism

MADRID .- He Congress of Deputies, in the Justice Commission, approved an expanded version of the draft law Amnesty with which the president of Junts, Carles, would be shielded Puigdemont, already independentists from being tried for crimes of “street terrorism” and treason that the justice system is investigating for riots in Catalonia in 2019 and other events in Spain .

The new version of the project, which would be approved in plenary session on March 14 despite the rejection of Spanish society, includes four “transactional amendments” with which it is also intended to protect those investigated in the Russian plot of the ‘Voloh case’ . The judge in the case maintains that the contacts of the independence movement with Russia would be sponsored by Puigdemont and could constitute treason to the country and the peace of Spain, agencies reported.

The approved text modifies the proposal that the PSOE made in November 2023 to exclude terrorism, but this March 7 it had their votes and those of the Junts, ERC, EH Bilu, PNV and Sumar parties that supported the investiture of the president of government, Pedro Sánchez, in 2023 in exchange for amnesty for terrorist crimes.

It indicates that the socialist party approved all the conditions set by the independentists to modify the text and that all those involved in terrorism, embezzlement and high treason be amnestied, crimes being investigated by the Supreme Court of Spain.

Amnesty for other crimes in Spain

The new Amnesty bill, in addition to forgiving terrorism, includes acts classified as crimes of torture or inhuman treatment that “do not exceed a minimum threshold of severity because they are not suitable for humiliating or degrading a person or showing a decrease in their human dignity, or to provoke fear, anguish or inferiority in a way capable of breaking their moral and physical resistance.

In addition, it includes forgiveness for acts of high treason and against peace as long as there has not been “both an effective and real threat and an effective use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Spain.”

It also makes changes to strengthen the forgiveness of embezzlement crimes “as long as there was no enrichment purpose.” And “enrichment with public funds” will not be considered “acts committed with the intention of demanding, promoting or procuring the secession or independence of Catalonia or acts committed with the intention of convening, promoting or procuring the consultations of 9-N and 1- Or”, according to agencies.

With this, all those investigated for the Democratic Tsunami and Judas, as well as for the cases of October 2017 and November 9, 2014, will be amnestied.

Puigdemont grateful to the PSOE

President Junts and former head of the Generalitat, Carlos Puigdemont, thanked the socialists for the provision in the modifications to the law “to be able to resolve the doubts and fears that led us to vote no on the initial proposal,” according to what he said in his account. of X, formerly Twitter.

Puigdemont indicated that this extension of the amnesty allows for negotiating “national recognition” of Catalonia and announced his return to Spain.

Also, his candidacy for the European elections.

The amnesty will allow terrorists to participate in the elections. The general secretary of Junts assured that Puigdemont will be the Junts candidate in the European elections. “The will is that, if he has not expressed it directly in public media, he has expressed it to us; “He will be the candidate,” he told a Spanish newspaper.

Source: With information from EuropaPress, ABC newspaper, Diario Las Américas