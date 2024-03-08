Chito Vera seeks to make history for Ecuador and South America at UFC 299

Marlon “Chito” Vera has been the sensation in the week of the UFC 299 with a large number of Latin American media and especially Ecuador ready to cover the incidents of an event that could mark a before and after in South American mixed martial arts this Saturday.

Vera, a veteran with several years of experience in the company chaired by Dana White, will have his first starting opportunity this Saturday from Miami, when he meets the colorful Sean O’Malley, in what will be the first defense of his bantamweight title. .

“Chito”, who seeks to become the first champion among the Hispanic countries of South America in the history of the UFC, already defeated O’Malley in the first confrontation between the two, when the North American suffered an injury to one of his legs that forced for the referee to stop the actions and declare the Ecuadorian the winner. Since that moment, the new monarch has belittled the victory achieved by Vera, ensuring that his record still remains undefeated.

UFC (1).jpg This Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, photo shows the “UFC 281” screening in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

O’Malley became champion of the category a few months ago, when he defeated the then champion Aljamain Sterling by knockout. Shortly after said victory, “Suga” indicated to the press that his desire was to defend the belt for the first time against Vera.

Cuban premiere in the UFC:

On that same card, but in the preliminary fights, the Cuban Robelis Despaigne will face the American Josh Parisian, in a challenge of the heavyweight division.

The Antillean will be making his debut in the main MMA promotion in the world and has an undefeated record of 4-0-0 in his career to date.

With the event in Miami, Despaigne is expected to enjoy the home field, as it is expected that the Latin American fans will overflow to support their own in a card that for many looks more attractive than that of UFC 300, an event that will take place on next month in Las Vegas.