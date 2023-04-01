Spectacular at Tuchel’s debut: FC Bayern dismantles BVB

In a one-sided top game, FC Bayern ensures clear conditions at the top of the table. Dortmund experiences a day to forget – which begins with a serious mistake.

Dayot Upamecano after a serious mistake by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (13′), Thomas Müller (18′, 23′) and Kingsley Coman (50′) scored in a one-sided top game for the German record champions, who were superior at all times, Emre Can (72 ., penalty kick) and Donyell Malen (90th) scored the goals for the guests, who were lucky that the defeat was not even worse – two more goals from Bayern were canceled due to narrow offside positions.

Air hole from Kobel

Tuchel had assigned a “signal effect” to the explosive showdown with his former club. And that’s how it happened. Up until the 13th minute, Dortmund performed like a confident leaders in front of 75,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena. Then all the guests’ hopes of a great evening in the title fight crumbled within ten minutes.

And that was primarily due to the 25-year-old Kobel, who conceded a hit from over 50 meters on his comeback after thigh problems. The Swiss more or less lost his breath after a harmless long ball from the Bayern defender. He touched the ball delicately, so it was an own goal. Kobel threw his hands over his head, his teammates were shocked. And Bayern followed suit mercilessly.

A corner from Joshua Kimmich landed with a header from Matthijs de Ligt at Müller, who finished from close range. And when Kobel fended off a fine long-range shot from Leroy Sané at Müller’s feet, he thanked him with the 3-0. The game was decided – and Tuchel the winner of the evening. Dortmund’s will was broken, the black series in the Allianz Arena continued with defeat number nine and 8:37 goals.