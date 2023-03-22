Spider-Man 2 could be out as early as September, says Venom actor Tony Todd

Eagerly awaiting new information on Insomniac’s next Spider-Man game? Then you should listen carefully now, because Venom actor Tony Todd has something to say about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He claims the title will be out this September.

Spider-tember is getting closer

Todd, who you may know from movies like Final Destination, Candyman and Platoon, has been announced for Spider-Man 2 in 2021 alongside Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, who play Peter Parker and Miles Morales, respectively.

After that, details about the game were almost non-existent. Insomniac only got in touch in December to announce, after a small leak, that the sequel should be released sometime in “fall 2023”.



Todd’s testimony fits well with the schedule. The actor claims that the new PS5 game will launch in September.

On twitter wrote he: “Looks like September! Massive promotion for the film is coming in August. Commercials start in August, I’m told. Hold on tight… and hold your breath! It’s going to be necessary”.

A little caution is still required, because although Todd is involved in the project, he does not speak here in an official role.