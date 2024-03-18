Spring Breaker Disorder Moves to Fort Lauderdale Due to Miami Beach Curfew

MIAMI.- This year, Fort Lauderdale ousted Miami Beach as the favorite destination for young people in search of sun and fun during the vacation spring, as a result of the recent restrictions imposed in Miami Beach.

With the imposition of curfews and other measures in the resort city of Miami-Dade, tourists have redirected their compass towards Fort Lauderdale, where the party continues without the same restrictions.

After not having a curfew, Fort Lauderdale has not been immune to the challenges that come with the increase in visitorsfacing an increase in public disorder and criminal acts.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, at least ten arrests related to spring breakers were made between March 4 and March 12.

The local police have carried out multiple arrests for a variety of crimesfrom riots to attacks on authority.

This change of scenery has generated mixed opinions among residents and tourists. Some expressed concerns about safety and others celebrated Fort Lauderdale’s rebirth as an iconic spring break destination.

Miami Beach’s decision to impose a curfew came after 2 shootings during the holidays last year, which also resulted in 488 arrests. More than 230 of those arrests were for serious crime cases.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a few weeks ago that more than 45 state police officers would be deployed to reinforce surveillance during spring break.

The situation in Fort Lauderdale aggravated by recent incidents of violenceadding a layer of urgency to the demand for more effective measures to ensure everyone’s safety, according to some residents.

Several videos uploaded to social networks show fights between bathers, excessive consumption of liquor and even drugs.