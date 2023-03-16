Start of the special payment – students have to plan waiting time

Enormous rush to the application platform: Start of the special payment – students have to plan waiting times

E-Mail

Split

More

Twitter



Press

Feedback

Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified



are the

Students can now apply for a flat-rate energy allowance of 200 euros. But technically not everything is running smoothly – students have to plan a lot of time.

The patience of those students who are eagerly waiting for the money is currently being tested: The rush on the specially set up platform “Einmalzahlen200.de” is so great that the site was unavailable for a short time a few hours after it started and gave an error message. Although the site is currently available again, applicants are currently initially ending up in a digital waiting room, similar to a telephone queue. On Twitter, others also reported problems logging in with the so-called BundID – a user account with the federal government that is a prerequisite for submitting an application. And not all of them had received the access code, which is also required for the site and which their educational institution has to provide them with, by Wednesday. 1. Who gets the 200 euro energy flat rate? Around 3 million students and half a million technical students can get the one-time payment of 200 euros. Two things are important here: Deadline: You must have been enrolled at a university or registered at a training center on December 1, 2022.

You must have been enrolled at a university or registered at a training center on December 1, 2022. In Germany: The university/training center must be in Germany, as must the domicile or usual place of residence on the reference date. This also entitles doctoral students, dual students, part-time students, students on vacation semesters and foreign students who meet the residence criterion to the one-off payment. The following are not eligible to apply: auditor

Enrolled in a preparatory college

frontier workers 2. How do students get the energy allowance?

Unfortunately, this is more complicated than with the EPP for employees. Students can only secure the 200 euros if they apply. There is a separate one for that Online-Portal. The following things are required for this: Access data from training center: The university or technical college sends access codes to their students, which are required for the application.

The university or technical college sends access codes to their students, which are required for the application. BundID Account: With this free account you can also take care of other administrative services online, such as applying for BAföG – it is also a prerequisite for applying for the energy flat rate and can be created free of charge.

With this free account you can also take care of other administrative services online, such as applying for BAföG – it is also a prerequisite for applying for the energy flat rate and can be created free of charge. Bank account details: Since the 200 euros will be transferred to your account after the application, you must provide your bank details.

Since the 200 euros will be transferred to your account after the application, you must provide your bank details. Online application: You fill out the actual application online einmalzahlung200.de out of. Once the application has been made, you have to wait. Once it has been decided whether you will receive the one-off payment or not, you will receive an email notification. The 200 euros will then be transferred to your account. We have a Step-by-step instructions created for this. 3. When do students get the payment?

The starting signal for the application phase was March 15, 2023. You can therefore submit the application immediately. If you want to do this in good time, it is advisable to BundID Account quick to put on. The only thing you cannot influence yourself is the necessary access code from the university. As soon as it is available, you can submit the application. Then it’s time to wait until the application is approved. It states that the payouts should be made “as soon as possible”. However, the Ministry of Education does not specify a specific period. But it should be clear: If you apply earlier, you will get the lump sum paid out earlier. 4. Is the energy flat rate double?

You can really take the 200 euro one-off payment literally. Everyone entitled gets the money exactly oncebut only if an application is made. However, it is possible that students benefit twice from the energy flat rate. Last year there were already 300 euros EPP for employees. Since many students were entitled to do so, they have already received 300 euros. The additional 200 euros are however regardless. Students who have already collected the 300 euros can increase their support to 500 euros with the application. 5. What remains of the 200 euros net?

You actually get them transferred the full 200 euros. The one-time payment is not taxed and is not taken into account for income-related benefits, social security payments or social security contributions. The money is also not attachable. 6. How can I get personal advice? Further details can be found in the associated law and there is also an FAQ from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. This should also cover most special cases. Individual advice is available from the hotline on tel 0800 2623 003 , Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can send inquiries by email via a contact form place.

More energy news The economy minister wants to ban oil and gas heating. The exchange is expensive and there should be funding for it. But so far it is unclear where it should come from. The next funding debacle is already looming. Memories of other programs that ran out of money on the first day are awakened. They block roads, daub works of art and disrupt events: the actions of the “last generation” are highly controversial. Most recently, the climate adhesives caused a stir with a threatening letter in Hamburg. Who are these people who would go to jail for their cause? The Mopo was at a meeting undercover.

2560610/CHIP