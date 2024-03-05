State aid to combat violence in the subway

Governor Hochul is organizing a press conference tomorrow in which she will announce her plan to strengthen metro security.

This comes after a violent weekend on the transportation system.

She says she met with Mayor Adams, the MTA and the NYPD and offered state resources.

This comes after a series of high-profile attacks in the past two months, including the case of a tourist who was stabbed in the neck at a Queens station.

And an artist who was hit with a metal bottle and, more recently, a man was pushed onto the tracks at Penn Station.

Previously, Hochul has stated that it is important to see more police on the platforms and incorporate more cameras, even in each car.

He adds that his plan will make people feel safer with more police in subway stations.

The man who was thrown onto the tracks on Sunday is expected to recover, but police are still searching for the person accused of the assault.

