Still uneasy in France – can’t deploy more police

Roughly 3.5 million people are said to have taken to the streets in France to protest against the government’s decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Paris is hardest hit by the unrest, but other cities are also affected.

Overturned garbage piles

Among other things, the state house in Bordeaux was set on fire on Thursday. Government buildings in the city of Lorient are also said to have been attacked.

“During the night, a gang of around 200 young people went around Paris overturning cars and scooters, throwing things around and overturning the large piles of rubbish you’ve seen in pictures over the past week,” says Jennifer Paterson

She describes certain parts of Paris as a war zone with a strong smell of smoke and broken shop windows.

State visits with royalty

An increased number of police officers have been deployed in several cities. In Paris alone, there were 5,000 police on site during Thursday.

– According to information this morning, there are no more police officers to deploy now, which should be the natural consequence. I actually don’t know how the police choose to proceed now, says Jennifer Paterson.

In the midst of the turmoil, President Macron will also receive a state visit from the British royal family this weekend, something he has also received criticism for.

Hear more about the situation in France in the clip.