Strike on Monday: what rights workers have

Large parts of the traffic in Germany should come to a complete standstill on Monday because of the strike. What rights employees have.

It is the largest strike in recent years: the Verdi union and the railway and transport union (EVG) want to largely paralyze traffic on Monday (March 27). This applies to both local and long-distance rail transport, as well as most German airports, waterways, ports and motorways. For employees in Germany, the path to employment could become a challenge. But what rights do employees actually have? A strike? An overview.

Strike: Do I still have to go to work?

The short answer to the question is yes. Even if there is a traffic strike, employees must Workplace appear. Because these basically bear the so-called travel risk. This means that it is the responsibility of employees to be at work on time. Simply staying at home is therefore not an option.

In general, if a strike is announced, employees must use all reasonable options to get to the place of employment. That means if the public Traffic completely stationary, you have to use a car, taxi, car pool or even a bicycle instead. Only in individual cases can it be that the effort is too great and therefore not reasonable.













Verdi-Steik: What happens if I don’t come to work?

Who doesn’t Work appears, also gets no wages. In theory, this is also the rule during strikes. If workers normally travel to work by public transport, they have to find another option on their own. If that is not possible at all, you should always clarify with your boss what alternatives there are. Perhaps you can switch to home office on the day of the strike or take a day off or work overtime.





Anyone who is late because of the strike should also inform their employer. Otherwise, in the worst case, one could Warning threaten.

Are additional costs for the journey to work reimbursed?

Employees who do not take the train to work but take a taxi to work because of the strike usually have to pay for it themselves additional costs come up. The same applies to sharing cars or other alternatives. However, these costs must also be reasonable.

Is there a right to work from home during a strike?

Even in the event of a strike, the im employment contract established agreements. However, there is no additional right to work from home. Here too, however, a conversation with the employer can help – perhaps they will be accommodating and make an exception.

Strike in local and long-distance transport: these are your rights

