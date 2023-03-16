Substantial increase in prize money in the Women’s World Cup – in a few years the pot will be the same size for both sexes

Italian SSC Napoli is playing in the quarter-finals of this year’s edition of the men’s Champions League in football. Napoli beat Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt 3–0 in the other round of 16 to advance 5–0 on aggregate. In the return match, Victor Osimhen accounted for two goals and Piotr Zielinski for one.

It is the first time Napoli has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Spanish Real Madrid are also ready for the quarter-finals of this year’s tournament. Real beat England’s Liverpool 1-0 in the second leg after goals from Karim Benzema. The aggregate goal difference over two matches was 6–2 in Real’s favour.

All round of 16 finals have been played and the quarter-final teams are thus clear. Previously, English Chelsea and Manchester City, Italian Inter and AC Milan as well as German Bayern Munich and Portuguese Benfica had advanced.

The match pairs will be drawn on Friday and the quarter-finals will begin on April 11.