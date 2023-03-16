Kolo Muani: Indication of Eintracht whereabouts?

Manchester United are preparing a €120m offer for Randal Kolo Muani, according to ‘Bild’. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker is also traded at other top clubs such as FC Bayern, Paris St. Germain and Chelsea FC.

Continue below the ad

Kolo Muani himself apparently leaves that cold. The ‘Bild’ quotes the 24-year-old from an interview with DFL: “It’s nice to hear that. But I don’t deal with that at all. My job is here in Frankfurt, I signed a five-year contract with the club. And I have a huge ambition with Eintracht Frankfurt.”

reading tip

Eintracht: Mega offer for Kolo Muani

In fact, it is the working paper, which is valid until 2027, that makes Kolo Muani (arrived from Nantes on a free transfer last summer) so immensely expensive. Eintracht would probably only think about selling the French vice world champion for a sum in the three-digit million range. United is considering paying for this. But Victor Osimhen (24/SSC Napoli) is even more popular according to ‘Sky’.