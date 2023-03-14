Summoners War Chronicles: the MMO is a hit in France and goes beyond everything

The MMORPG Summoners War Chronicles, which has recently been available, is already a big hit.
A while ago we were able to tell you about our impressions of Summoners War Chronicles, a very refreshing Korean MMORPG which had the ambition to impose itself also on PC in addition to a strong mobile presence. Available via Steam, Google Play, App Store, Hive Crossplay and Google Play Games in Europe since March 9, the multiplayer title is already breaking records.
A shower of numbers and a lot of positives for Summoners War Chronicles
After hitting 2 million pre-registrations just before release, the game has reached a total of more than 110,000 people connected simultaneously on March 12. Very impressive too, the game has also crossed the symbolic bar of 5 million users worldwide. Summoners War Chronicles has even been number 1 in sales on Steam recently, ahead of Sons of The Forest and far ahead Hogwarts Legacy. Grosse surprise.
A success also on mobile
In addition to being a hit on the PC, in less than a week, Summoners War: Chronicles climbed all the global rankings, establishing itself as the most popular title in France on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Eun-jae Lee, producer of the game says:
I am happy to finally be able to present to you the game that we have been working on for a long time. I have confidence in the fact that Chronicles will bring you great satisfaction, in terms of accomplishment and enjoyment of the game. We will continue our qualitative monitoring of the game over the long term, and intend to communicate as much as possible with the players. Europe to continue to satisfy them.