Summoners War Chronicles: the MMO is a hit in France and goes beyond everything

A while ago we were able to tell you about our impressions of Summoners War Chronicles, a very refreshing Korean MMORPG which had the ambition to impose itself also on PC in addition to a strong mobile presence. Available via Steam, Google Play, App Store, Hive Crossplay and Google Play Games in Europe since March 9, the multiplayer title is already breaking records.

A shower of numbers and a lot of positives for Summoners War Chronicles

After hitting 2 million pre-registrations just before release, the game has reached a total of more than 110,000 people connected simultaneously on March 12. Very impressive too, the game has also crossed the symbolic bar of 5 million users worldwide. Summoners War Chronicles has even been number 1 in sales on Steam recently, ahead of Sons of The Forest and far ahead Hogwarts Legacy. Grosse surprise.

A success also on mobile

In addition to being a hit on the PC, in less than a week, Summoners War: Chronicles climbed all the global rankings, establishing itself as the most popular title in France on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Eun-jae Lee, producer of the game says: