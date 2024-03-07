Sweden officially joins NATO

WASHINGTON.- Sweden formally joined NATO on Thursday as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality, while concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have increased following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presided over a ceremony in which Sweden’s “instrument of accession” to the alliance was officially deposited with the State Department.

“This is a historic moment for Sweden. It is historic for the alliance. “It is history for the transatlantic relationship,” Blinken said. “Our NATO alliance is now stronger and bigger than ever.”

Kristersson wrote on social media that “we are a safer country.”

Kristersson was scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday and will be a guest of honor at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress.

The White House said having Sweden as a NATO ally “will make the United States and our allies even safer.”

“NATO is the most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world, and it is as critical today to ensuring the security of our citizens as it was 75 years ago, when our alliance was founded from the remains of World War II.” NATO said in a statement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described it as “a historic day.”

“Sweden will now take its rightful place at the NATO table, with an equal say in shaping NATO policies and decisions,” he said in a statement.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty obliges all members to come to the aid of an ally whose territory or security is threatened. It has only been activated once — by the United States after the attacks of September 11, 2001 — and is the guarantee of collective security that Sweden has sought since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sweden, along with Finland — which joined NATO last year — abandoned the military neutrality that was a hallmark of the Nordic states’ foreign policy during the Cold War after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden and his NATO counterparts have promised that Ukraine will also join one day.

Sweden’s membership was delayed due to objections from Turkey and Hungary, which are members of NATO.

Source: With information from AP