Sword Art Online: Last Recollection reveals its story in a new trailer

Two years have passed since the last JV release of SAOwith Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, delivered in 2020 (and in 2022 on Switch), the first opus to follow the canonical history of the universe SAO. SAO : Last Recollection will retain that look true to the original material, and will be based on the arc War of the Underworld. The app should shed new light on this storyline.

Waifu Art Online

As the Underworld created by the AI ​​ALICE seems headed for collapse, a black knight of unknown identity accompanied by an equally mysterious young woman appears. The latter could be the key to the future of the Underworld, or lead to its destruction. Obviously, Kirito-kun, main protagonist of the series Sword Art Online, intends to manage this crisis well accompanied by Lisbeth and Silica, respectively Goddess of Fire Ignia and Goddess of Wind Aeria. The leading trio will not be alone, since the Aquria studio announces no less than 40 playable characters.

The latest trailer released by Bandai Namco takes a quick look at the story of the arc War of the Underworldresting this context much darker than usual for the saga SAO. It’s also an opportunity to see some gameplay for this Last Recollection. Aquria highlights a scalable co-op system that lets you switch between characters in battle to create more effective combos. It will also be possible to give orders to his teammates, in order to adopt defensive or offensive postures.

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection will be available on October 6 on PC via, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series.