Top BAFTA award goes to small independent game

JThe winning games of the BAFTA were unveiled, with ‘God of War Ragnarök’ being considered the big winner of the night with the conquest of six categories. However, the top award for Best Game went to ‘Vampire Survivors’.

‘Elden Ring’, which continues to be considered one of the best games of 2022, won two categories and also the small independent game ‘Tunic’ took two ‘home’ awards.

You can get to know all the winners of these awards above.

Also Read: One of the biggest video game events of the year has been canceled