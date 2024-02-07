Taddeo announces her candidacy for clerk of courts and comptroller

MIAMI.- Annette Taddeo, former Democratic state senator, announced her candidacy for the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts position up for election in the upcoming November 2024 general election.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller to protect our residents’ tax dollars while ensuring transparency, accountability and accessibility in our justice system is strong.” , said Taddeo through the X platform.

“The clerk of courts plays a vital role in local government, ensuring that transparency, accountability and accessibility in our justice system are strong. And now, with the addition of the Comptroller’s Office, I will focus on protecting the money of our residents’ taxes and I am committed to being the guardian of our 11.7 billion budget.”

Taddeo must compete for the position against the current Republican Secretary Juan Fernández Barquín, who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis last June. The other candidate who will be present in the race is Rubin Young, who presented his candidacy on January 15.

The former state senator’s last electoral challenge occurred in 2022, when she faced the polls and lost to Republican congresswoman María Elvira Salazar.

Taddeo was a member of the Florida Senate, representing District 40 from October 2017 to November 2022. She was the first Latina woman to hold that position.

