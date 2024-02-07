Congestion pricing could start in mid-June

MTA attorneys provide a clear timeline for implementing congestion pricing for cars traveling south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As indicated to the judge in charge of the lawsuit filed by New Jersey to stop the collection of the fee, the toll would go into effect on June 15.

This, if there is no other impediment for the plan to occur.

The judge in the case also denied changes filed to the Garden State’s lawsuit against the plan, and set a date for oral arguments on April 3-4.

Governor Phil Murphy filed the lawsuit against the plan last July, under the premise that the Environmental Analysis carried out by the federal government did not take into account his state’s concerns in the implementation of the toll.