Taquero earns the admiration of Tik Tok users

A video who shared the TikTok account @vansadasreales, showed a emotional case of a taquero sympathized with a ‘unemployed’ man who asked him for food, not knowing that it was all about a social experiment.

In the recording, the person who posed as someone without a job First, he went to other ‘garnacha’ stalls where he received negative responses: “No, sir, get to work” and “No, they’re scolding me” were signs they told him.

So, the ‘unemployed’ came with another taquero, named Pedro, and said: “Sir, good afternoon, excuse me, can’t you give me a taco to eat? The truth is that I haven’t eaten since yesterday, I haven’t had dinner, and I’m very hungry”.

Why taquero went viral on Tik Tok?

Upon hearing the story, the taquero did not hesitate to give food to the supposed unemployed



“Why haven’t you eaten?” Questioned the cook, to which the man commented: “Because days ago I lost my job and I don’t have money to pay for my food, and the truth is I don’t want to go home without any tacos ”.

The merchant took pity and gave him two tacos: “He gave it to you so you don’t go without eating.”

The stall manager then asked the man, “What happened? Did you run out of work?”

“It’s that there was a cut there in the company and it was my turn, and I wasn’t prepared, I didn’t make savings, right now I have to get home because the situation is tough,” said the alleged ‘unemployed’.

Upon learning of the supposedly sad story, the taquero gave him more food: “Wait, look, I’m going to give you these, tacos for your family to eat. I also went hungry, I spent some time like this”.

After this, the person in charge of the experiment gave a large sum of money to the merchant: “I don’t need those taquitos, I’m doing a social experiment, and because of your good heart, I want to offer you this amount of money. You, without doubt, decided to give me the taquitos”.

“This is for you, take it, keep it for your good heart, so that your children will have more gifts. Thank you for your good deed.”

