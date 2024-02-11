Taylor Swift arrives from Tokyo to Los Angeles, on her way to the Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES.- Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl on time? Intrepid flight trackers suggest yes. On social networks, admirers of Taylor Swift , the same as journalists specialized in aeronautics believe they have identified the pop star’s private jet, with the name The Football Era. arrived from Tokyo Haneda Airport at LAX in Los Angeles shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time (2330 GMT).

Her transportation plans to Las Vegas, where her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, will play in the Super Bowl today, have not been revealed.

Representatives for Swift and VistaJet, the world’s only privately held global aviation company, did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Swift’s latest song was still ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome last night, as the singer rushed onto the private jet at the Haneda, presumably embarking on an intensely scrutinized trip to see Kelce.

“We’re all going on a big adventure,” Swift previously told the crowd. She was referring to music, but she could also have been describing her future race against the clock, which had to cross nine time zones and the international date line.

Taylor Swift tour

Dressed in a blue sequined gown and taking a final bow at the end of her sold-out show, Swift disappeared beneath the stage as the crowd screamed, strobe lights pulsed and a shower of confetti still fell.

Then he began his journey to the other side of the world.

His long-awaited trip to see the Chiefs and Kelce play the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday afternoon, US time, has sparked imagination and speculation for weeks.

I hope it can arrive in time. “It’s very romantic,” said office worker Hitomi Takahashi, 29, who bought matching Taylor Swift sweatshirts with her friend and took photos right outside the Tokyo Dome.

About an hour after the end of the concert, Associated Press journalists were near the Haneda private jet area when minivans arrived and someone entered the boarding gate area while four or five people carrying huge black umbrellas blocked them. that person’s view.

At last night’s concert, there was plenty of evidence of the unique cultural phenomenon that is the Swift-Kelce relationship, a nexus between professional American football and the singer’s enormous star power.

In addition to those wearing sequin dresses celebrating Swift in the packed Tokyo Dome, there were Travis Kelce T-shirts, hats and other items celebrating the Chiefs. Some in Tokyo spent thousands of dollars to attend the pop superstar’s concerts this week.

Romeo, take me somewhere where we can be alone, Swift sang on Saturday.

You won’t find that on Sunday in Las Vegas, where a sold-out crowd, not to mention millions of people around the world, will be watching.

To call global surveillance of Swift’s travels intense is an understatement.

The fans have followed his jet. The carbon emissions from his travels around the world have been criticized for contributing to global warming. Officials have evaluated the possibility of him parking his jet at Las Vegas airports.

Even Japanese diplomats got into action. The Japanese embassy in Washington posted on social media that Swift would be able to make it to the Super Bowl on time and included three Swift song titles in its statement: Speak Now, Fearless y Red (Red).

If he leaves Tokyo the night after his concert, he should arrive comfortably in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl starts, he said.

Takahashi, the fan at the Tokyo Dome, was aware of the criticism Swift has faced for her private jets, but said the singer was being singled out unfairly.

Many other people travel for business, and she is here for her job. She faces attacks because she is famous and stands out, says Takahashi.

Swift has toured the world this week.

Before traveling to Asia, he attended the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, where he won his 14th Grammy and a record-setting fourth album of the year award for Midnights. The broadcast was seen by almost 17 million people. She also made a surprise announcement that her next album is ready to go on sale in April.

Then the four concerts in Tokyo, and now apparently a rushed trip to try to get to Las Vegas to see Chiefs tight end Kelce play in the Super Bowl. He has shadowed Kelce for much of the Chiefs’ season.

If all goes as planned, he is expected to fly to Australia during the week to continue his tour.

This week is truly the best kind of chaos, Swift posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

