Temperley, in Puerto Madryn

Temperley, second four points behind leader Almirante Brown, although with one game less, visits Guillermo Brown from Puerto Madryn today, in one of the eight matches to be held for the tenth date of Zone A of the First National. The match will be played at the Raúl Conti Stadium, in Puerto Madryn, from 4:00 p.m. and will be refereed by Fabricio Llobet.

Almirante Brown is the leader with 19 units, but he will not play today because his rival Patronato has a commitment to the Copa Libertadores, therefore, Temperley, who already had a free date and adds 15, if he wins he will be placed one point from the top.

The other matches: Today: At 3:00 p.m.: Flandria-All Boys. At 3:20 p.m.: Defensores Unidos-San Martín de Tucumán (TyC Sports). At 15:30: Farming-San Telmo and Gymnastics (M)-Defenders of Belgrano. At 5:10 p.m.: Alvarado- Estudiantes (RC) (TyC Sports). At 19:10, Güemes-Deportivo Morón (TyC Sports). And at 9:10 p.m.: San Martín (SJ)-Chicago (TyC Sports).