Over 17,000 euros in damage: fraudsters did not pay bills

The Lech Police Inspectorate has arrested a 27-year-old German national who is said to be responsible for a series of fraud offenses in various catering establishments in Lech.

The man is said to have consumed high-quality goods such as champagne in various restaurants and bars between December 26, 2022 and April 3, 2023 without paying for them. In addition, he is said to have not paid his last hotel bill.

suspect arrested

The total damage currently amounts to 17,213 euros. The suspect was found by the police in a staff room and arrested. By order of the public prosecutor’s office, he was taken to the Feldkirch prison.

Police call for victims

The police assume that there could be other victims and call on them to contact the Lech Police Inspectorate. Those affected can contact the telephone number +43 (0) 59 133 8105 report to the police.