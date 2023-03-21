That’s how long the queue is for BUP in Blekinge

During March, there are roughly 50 children waiting for a first visit. The waiting time for a first meeting is up to two to three months. According to the care guarantee, children and young people have the right to a first appointment within 30 days. But in Blekinge, only every third child receives care on time.

As far as investigations are concerned, the waiting time is considerably longer. Today, around 300 children are waiting for an investigation. Many have had to wait for over a year and a half.

– The influx is greater than the resources we have in staffing, said Petra Nordberg, operations manager at BUP Blekinge to SVT Nyheter Blekinge in September 2022.

New ventures

In June 2022, Region Blekinge opened a new department in Karlskrona. Intermediate care, which already exists in Karlshamn, functions as a form of care between an open reception and inpatient care. The idea is to reduce the need for children to be admitted to round-the-clock care.

Now regional politicians also want to open a new contact center to guide children and young people to the right form of care.

