The 10 best matches of the national team break of the month of March

The World Cup Qatar 2022, It left us all ecstatic with the desire for more national team football, despite the fact that they were very intense days and full of football in its pure and hard state. After several days of club football, the national team break returned and brings with it everything the fan needs. Most of the European and Concacaf teams will be exposed to their local duties in the international window in March, but others, like the South Americans, will play friendly matches as a method of preparation for the start of the Qualifiers for United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.
Next, we review the most interesting matches that the national team break will bring.
The match that begins this list is obviously held by the team that recently won the world championship; Argentina. Those of Scaloni will face Panama in a game that is all sold. On paper, it should not be a complex game for the Argentines that will take place on Thursday, March 23.
Neymar’s team will face off against the revelation team of the Qatar 2022 World Cup; Morocco. It will be an interesting match that will most certainly have good attention from the fans. The appointment already has a date and will be on Saturday, March 25.
Another of the interesting matches of the national team break will be between Germany and Belgium. Both teams with a lot of quality and technical quality that will surely have good assistance. Everything will be Tuesday March 28th.
It is always spectacular to watch a match between continents and in this case, it will be one with a special touch due to its eccentricity. The appointment is for Friday March 24.
We continue with the interesting and eccentric matches due to the distance between both nations. The Bavarians will face Peru, who is known for being a tough team with good football. Everything will take place on Saturday March 25.
On Friday, March 24, two teams that usually fight fiercely to get the results will meet. Two teams that represent very distant continents but that football will unite in a match that will be spectacular.
On Tuesday, March 28, two teams with a lot of football will meet and that is that Morocco, the revelation team of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, will collide against Peru, who is known for giving everything for everything on the pitch. It will be a high intensity match.
Another of the matches that will be spicy and of great interest will undoubtedly be that of South Korea against Colombia. The appointment is already set and will be on Friday, March 24.
On Friday, March 24, the Vinotinto team will face Saudi Arabia in a match of great interest at the football level. The Saudis have already shown they have a lot of quality and strength to play football.
One of the local meetings at the level of the South American region will be between Chile and Paraguay. It has an interesting touch because they are two teams that know each other and have a need to show that they can compete in the upcoming events.