The 3rd league completely live on MagentaSport: Essen wins the mud fight and Freiburg curses: “This is the 3rd league, not the district league!” / Goal spectacle between Wiesbaden and Zwickau ends with a dream goal

3rd league completely live on MagentaSport – 30th matchday

Rot-Weiss Essen beat SC Freiburg II 2-0 on a difficult pitch. Freiburg coach Thomas Stamm was annoyed by the poor pitch: “This is in the 3rd division and not a district league game… It wasn’t a football game.” Of course it didn’t matter to the people of Essen after the win, because it was: “Very important points for the head and for self-confidence,” said coach Dabrowski. FC Erzgebirge Aue beat VfB Oldenburg 1-0 late thanks to a penalty. “I have to compliment the team,” said coach Dotchev: “They did exactly what we said.” SV Wehen Wiesbaden wins a wild game against FSV Zwickau 4:3 thanks to a dream goal from Brooklyn Ezeh in the 89th minute. “The first half was really bad from us and in the second half we really turned it up,” said Wiesbaden coach Markus Kauczinski.

Ex-Wiesbaden and ex-Ingolstadt trainer Rüdiger Rehm was a guest in the MagentaSport conference studio as an expert. How he looks at Wehen Wiesbaden: “Of course they are doing a great job. They have now overcome the negative dry spell with 2 wins.”

About his future: “A lot of people advised me to take a break.”

Rot-Weiss Essen – SC Freiburg II 2:0

After 4 games without a win, Rot-Weiss Essen can pull in a three-pointer again and climb up to 13th place in the table. Simon Engelmann’s penalty was the result, which was parried but gave the Esseners the lead in the follow-up shot.

Essen’s coach Christoph Dabrowski: “It was a pure fighting game. It was extremely difficult for both teams. We didn’t come in well and we were lucky too. This time we have a penalty on our side… The team has had a brutal week, physically and mentally … Very important points for the head and for self-confidence.”

Simon Engelmann, goal scorer to make it 1-0: “Outstanding. The fans brought us back up today. It was very important that we get the three today after the last few games, which weren’t good… The win was extremely important so that the mood didn’t change.”

Ron Berlinski, scorer for 2:0: “The last few weeks have been a bit difficult for us in terms of results. We’ve thrown everything in and given our all. In the end, the hard work is finally paying off. It’s an incredible mental liberation, but we know that the road is not yet over.”

Despite the defeat, Freiburg remain in second place in the table.

Freiburg coach Thomas Stamm was annoyed after the game: “If you look at the pictures, look at the pitch, the decision to play here. Then that’s relatively clear. The referee gave a penalty today that wasn’t one. It’s difficult to accept that.” To the game: “All in all, we had more chances, especially in the second half. Essen was more efficient today… It’s possible to score goals on a pitch like this. But you still have to think: this is in the 3rd league and not a district league game . As a referee, you have to show a bit of sensitivity and say whether to whistle or not. We were really looking forward to this game and the atmosphere. But it wasn’t a football game.”

Borussia Dortmund II – Hallescher FC 0:0

No winner in the basement duel. Dortmund and the HFC separate goalless. Even the return to the Rote Erde stadium with a completely new pitch was not enough for the hosts to win. The second representation of BVB remains in 15th place, Halle in 17th place.

Dortmund coach Jan Zimmermann whether the rain or his own offensive was harder to take: “A lot comes together. You could see that this was a relegation battle. Both teams were waiting for each other’s mistakes. We didn’t want to make the mistakes we’ve made before. We still had one or the other over the 90 minutes good situation… Of course we want to win games, but today it became clear that we have to be satisfied with the point.”

Halles Jonas Nietfeld: “Each side could have scored a goal. That’s why the point is okay. A lucky punch would have been nice, of course, but the point is okay too. It’s good that we kept a clean sheet again. We have to not ashamed to have played such a game against Dortmund.”

Erzgebirge Aue – VfB Oldenburg 1:0

FC Erzgebirge Aue puts away the two defeats against 1860 Munich and SV Meppen and celebrates a win again, climbing to 11th place.

Aues Trainer Pavel Dotchev: “It was clear from the start that it was going to be a difficult game today. It was also important to me that we didn’t lose our nerve and stayed patient. We invested a lot… I have to compliment the team, They did exactly what we said.”

The Oldenburgs slip down to the penultimate place in the table due to the defeat.

Oldenburg coach Fuat Kilic: “The penalty was decisive. It was a carelessness. We have enough chances to take shots and take the lead ourselves. We missed that… That’s the brutal thing about going home with a defeat anyway.”

SV Wehen Wiesbaden – FSV Zwickau 4:3

Wiesbaden turns a crazy game with an outstanding 2nd half with 4 goals. At the break, the hosts are still 0:2 behind and after falling behind again, they get 3 crucial points in the promotion race with a late winner. Wiesbaden’s coach Markus Kauczinski could relax and watch all the competition’s games tomorrow, but is less interested in it: “We let that be. We’ll stop there. We really have enough to do with ourselves.” He was particularly satisfied with his team’s performance towards the end: “The 1st half was really bad of us and in the 2nd half we really turned it up, then conceded another goal after the equalizer, but never gave up. We then hit the bar twice, three times and in the end our persistence was rewarded .”

Wiesbaden’s Johannes Wurtz captain is similarly self-critical: “We’re just happy that we showed such morale today. Of course we also have to look at what went wrong. You normally shouldn’t concede that many goals.”

Zwickau’s coach Ronny Thielemann sees that his team was significantly worse in one category: “We were simply inferior against this physicality, even with the high balls, and you have to hold on to that. Of course, I would have wished that we would at least take a point here.”

Zwickau’s double goal scorer Dominic Baumann couldn’t be happy about his personal good performance immediately after the game: “First of all I feel empty right now after a game like that, that we’re going to lose that. 2-0 lead at the break, then with the goal. Of course we knew it would be difficult. Then we’ll come back again with a lead and behind then losing the game hurts immensely.”

Viktoria Koln – SC Verl 2:1

After falling behind at the break, Viktoria Köln turned the game around again with a late goal. They netted for the 16th time in the closing stages of the season. Cologne are the best team in league 3. Verl is in a crisis, because they could only win against Meppen, bottom of the table, in the last 6 games.

Cologne coach Olaf Janßen on the changes at half-time: “That was certainly also the topic during the half-time break, that we wanted to play much more courageously up front, wanted to get into the depths a lot more and at the same time have to defend what Verl always offer.”

Verl’s coach Mitch Kniat is particularly bothered by the first part of the game: “Well, I have to say that we didn’t play the first half and I think we had the Pope in our pockets two or three times. I don’t know how we could take a 1-0 lead.” In the second half, too, he has fundamental criticisms to make about his team: “I was very satisfied in the 2nd half, but then lost track again only up to the 25th minute of the 2nd half. And that just happens to us too often right now.”

Verl’s goalscorer Joel Grodowkski criticized his teammates’ attitude after the defeat: “We want to win every game, we didn’t do that in 2 games. And everyone has to ask themselves whether everyone gave 100% again today.

The 3rd league completely live at MagentaSport

30th matchday

Sunday, April 2nd, 2023

From 12.45 p.m .: VfL Osnabrück – Dynamo Dresden

From 1:45 p.m.: 1. FC Saarbrücken – SV Waldhof Mannheim

Montag, 03.04.2023

From 6.45 p.m.: FC Ingolstadt 04 – TSV 1860 Munich

31st matchday

Saturday, April 8th, 2023

From 1.45 p.m. as a single game or in the conference: Dynamo Dresden – Rot-Weiss Essen, MSV Duisburg – Borussia Dortmund II, Waldhof Mannheim – SC Freiburg II, VfB Oldenburg – SV Wehen Wiesbaden, TSV 1860 Munich – VfL Osnabrück, Hallescher FC – Erzgebirge Aue

Sunday, April 9th, 2023

From 12.45 p.m .: SV Meppen – FC Ingolstadt 04

From 1:45 p.m.: FSV Zwickau – 1. FC Saarbrücken

From 2.45 p.m.: SC Verl – SpVgg Bayreuth

Montag, 10.04.2023

From 6.45 p.m.: SV Elversberg – Viktoria Cologne

