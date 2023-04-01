Subway workers clamor for the reduction of working hours to “reduce daily exposure to asbestos.” When and where there will be no service

They are about the subway lines A and H what will not work this Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 by a measure of force promoted by the Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (AGTSyP – Metrodelegados).

They claim for the reduction of working hours to “reduce daily exposure to asbestos”.

After the lack of responses from the authorities, the union reported that “From the Subway and Premetro Workers Union Association (AGTSyP – Metrodelegadxs) we announce that on Monday, April 3, we will carry out self-defense measures that will consist of stopping the service on lines A and H, from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. In this way, the aforementioned lines will begin their daily service at 7:30 a.m.”.

In addition, They apologized to the users for affecting their trips, although they warned: “We ask you to opt for alternative means of transport that day.”

They announced a new subway strike that will affect two lines this Monday

What do they say from the company

The concessionaire of the Buenos Aires Subway network, Emova, issued a statement. “Emova regrets that these union measures directly harm users, in a very sensitive time zone in which the Subway is used mainly to travel to their respective jobs or educational activities”, indicates the letter that was released.

Likewise, the firm adds that “the company has attended all the hearings carried out by the labor authorities of the City, repeatedly stating its willingness to analyze changes in its work schemes, noting that it is unfeasible to reduce a 36-hour day without affecting the operation and maintenance activities of the Subte network”.

In this regard, from Emova they justified: “The increase in the amount of francs sought as proposed by the union, maintaining the current daily workday of 6 hours would imply a reduction from 36 to 30 weekly hours. This result is incompatible with an adequate operation of the service and below appropriate levels of productivity. There is no precedent in metros in Latin America and the world of a weekly shift like the one the union is demanding.”

It should be noted that the current 6-hour day includes snacks and rest, with effective working time being even less, with cases such as the Traffic area (drivers and guards) in which the working day oscillates between 4 and a half and 5 hours of effective operation.