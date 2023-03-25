The 4 players who paint to be the new cover of the video game ‘Madden 24’

Being on the cover of a sports video game is a luxury that few can afford and more in a franchise like ‘Madden’ and EA Sports He is looking for the player for edition 24.

Although it would be an honor for many, regardless of the fact that the ‘Madden Curse’ is still around the video gameonly a few could be considered for the cover.

You don’t know what is ‘Madden Curse’Don’t worry because here at Sopitas.com we have the complete story and we leave it here for you, but we will explain a little about it.

Cover of the video game ‘Madden 23’ – Photo: Screenshot

Because some players who appeared on the cover of the video game, the following year they had terrible injuries or lousy seasonsalthough it is not 100% certain that it will happen, because there was one or the other, which came out well.

And well, with or without a curse, surely these four players, who In Sopitas we believe that they have the merits to be the cover of the video gamethey would be delighted to star in ‘Madden 24’.

The 4 players who could appear on the cover of ‘Madden 24’

Let’s discount Patrick Mahomes, who despite having won the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, he has already appeared a couple of times in the video gameso, we ruled it out for ‘Madden 24’.

So, here we leave the list of those who, in our opinion, could appear on the cover of ‘Madden 24’. And speaking of the video game, more or less in the middle of 2023 it could be announced who will be the cover.

Jalen Hurts

Eagles QB led the team to the Super Bowl and had a fantastic year in the NFL. She has all the merits to be on the cover of ‘Madden 24’ and is one of the new quarterbacks that will lead the new generation of gridirons.

The Philadelphia QB that returned them to a Super Bowl – Photo: Getty Images

Josh Allen, possible cover of ‘Madden 24’

Leader and commander of the Bills, its quality is proven and the only thing that is missing is to make that leap in quality in the postseasonBecause for one reason or another, he always stays on the edge of the big game, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t one of the best QBs of the present and future.

Josh Allen and the possibility of being the cover of ‘Madden 24’ – Photo: Getty Images

Justin Jefferson, a return receiver in ‘Madden 24’

Offensive player of the year last season, right there. The Vikings can dream of playoffs and even more, thanks to the quality of Justin JeffersonIn addition, he is a lover of video games, because his celebration has been included in Fortnite.

Justin Jefferson, receptor de Vikings – Foto: Getty Images

Tyreek Hill

This man is quite a spectacle, both on the gridiron and off it. So, has everything you need to be the cover of ‘Madden 24’ and everything indicates that he will have a season with the Dolphins in 2023.

Tyreek Hill, one of the best receivers in the NFL – Photo: Getty Images

