The milestones of the legend: All the records of Esteban Paredes in Colo Colo

Throughout his more than 20 years as a professional footballer, Esteban Paredes knew how to consecrate himself as a goalscorer, lift titles and break records. Below, we review the records of the seven.

The tank will say goodbye to football in the middle of a party at the Monumental Stadium. Guests, friendly matches, musical shows and a multitude of fans will accompany one of the last great idols of Colo Colo in his farewell to professionalism.

The farewell will be big, at the height of the player who was the former captain of the Cacique. Goals, celebrations, Olympic laps and records shaped Paredes’ career.

Top scorer in Chilean football in the First Division

There were a total of 221 goals converted by the native of Cerro Navia, which give him the place of legend for the national foot ball. The afternoon of October 5, 2019 will remain to be remembered. Within the framework of the Chilean soccer Superclásico and against the archrival, Paredes would convert the long-awaited goal 216 and surpass the record of another idol, Francisco “Chamaco” Valdés.

Hexagoleador of the National Championship

The player with the most scoring titles in the history of the First Division. There were six different editions, in which the captain rose as the tournament’s top scorer. Next, the detail:

Apertura 2009, 17 goals (Santiago Morning), Clausura 2011, 14 goals (Colo Colo), Clausura 2014, 16 goals (Colo Colo), Apertura 2014, 12 goals (Colo Colo), Clausura 2015, 11 goals (Colo Colo), National Tournament 2018, 19 goals (Colo Colo).

Chilean top scorer in Copa Libertadores

At the continental level, Esteban Efraín also rose as a legend. The night of May 15 would be special. With a double from the scorer, Colo Colo beat Bolívar 2-0 and those scores gave him the title of top national scorer in the Copa Libertadores de América, with a total of 23 goals.

Top scorer in Superclásicos of Chilean soccer

A trademark of the historic goalscorer was to score against the archrival. At home, visiting, and with all possible resources, Paredes always managed to celebrate in the most important game of the National Championship. There were a total of 16 goals, which position him as the top scorer in Superclásicos, in the company of Carlos Campos.